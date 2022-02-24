Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.87. 1,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$6.10 and a one year high of C$7.27.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.46 million.

