HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,189. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

