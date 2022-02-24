HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
HSBC has decreased its dividend by 56.9% over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
HSBC stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,802,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 249,921 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
