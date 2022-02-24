Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hub Group by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

