HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $759.96.

HUBS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.