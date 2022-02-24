HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $759.96.

HUBS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

