Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,708. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

