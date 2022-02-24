Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $158.05 million and $8.17 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

