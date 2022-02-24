IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $173.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as low as $103.09 and last traded at $104.44, with a volume of 795205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

