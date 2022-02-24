ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.68. 265,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,768. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.71.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

