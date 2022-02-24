Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $315.28 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.04 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

