ImmunoGen (IMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.79 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

