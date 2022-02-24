ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,068,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.94% of ImmunoGen worth $79,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 483,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

IMGN stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.