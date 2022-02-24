ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.62

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 9692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $964.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
