IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires Shares of 270,119 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,464. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

