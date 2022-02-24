IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

