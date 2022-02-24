IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $380,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. CBRE Group makes up approximately 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Man Group plc increased its position in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. 35,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,383. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.