IMPACTfolio LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,523,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,400,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000.

NUEM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 61,216 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

