Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,207.92

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,207.92 ($16.43) and traded as low as GBX 905.76 ($12.32). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.78), with a volume of 211,911 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,225.96.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.21), for a total value of £267,800 ($364,205.09).
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
