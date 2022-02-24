Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 16.10 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 758 ($10.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 870.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 859.50. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 679 ($9.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.79).

Get Inchcape alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.38) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,560.71).

About Inchcape (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.