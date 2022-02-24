Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.65

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 314006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

