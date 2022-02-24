Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 4,882 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

