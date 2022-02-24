ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $13.73

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $12.40. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 176,794 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

