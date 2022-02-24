Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ingevity by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
