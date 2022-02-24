InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INNV. Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in InnovAge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in InnovAge by 36.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 451,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,720. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 million and a PE ratio of 149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

