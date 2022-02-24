Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £150.80 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($205.09).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 830 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($203.18).

On Friday, December 17th, Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of £147.22 ($200.22).

HWDN opened at GBX 730.80 ($9.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 834.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.94).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

