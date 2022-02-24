Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 559 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.
Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
