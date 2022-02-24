Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.06. 332,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

