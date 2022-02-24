Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

