Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

