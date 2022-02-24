Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

NYSE:BUD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

