Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $30.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 24,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,839. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

