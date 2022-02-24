Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
VTV stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.10. 324,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.23.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
