Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $831,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $455.26. 85,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $326.04 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $428.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

