Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,833,000 after acquiring an additional 374,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.