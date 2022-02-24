Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.42 on Thursday, reaching $2,916.96. 135,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
