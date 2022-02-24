Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $20.42 on Thursday, reaching $2,916.96. 135,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.