Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.73% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of TOLZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 6,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,612. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

