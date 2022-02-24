Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 956 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $128.30. 38,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,593. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

