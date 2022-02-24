Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

