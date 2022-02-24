Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

