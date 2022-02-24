Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NTLA traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,762. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

