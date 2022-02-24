InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 165,529 shares.The stock last traded at $70.30 and had previously closed at $68.43.

A number of research firms have commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

