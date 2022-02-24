InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHG opened at GBX 4,877 ($66.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -6,400.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,858.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,799.27.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.