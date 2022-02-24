InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sony underscores its portfolio strength across several key technologies related to cellular wireless. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

