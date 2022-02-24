International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

