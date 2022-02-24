International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.73 ($2.73).

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 149.59 ($2.03) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

