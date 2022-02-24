International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

