International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.15. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.