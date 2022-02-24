International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,395. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $843.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Seaways by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 30,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.