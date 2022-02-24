Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,095,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

ISRG stock opened at $276.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

