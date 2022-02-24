Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 4,929 shares.The stock last traded at $12.41 and had previously closed at $12.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
