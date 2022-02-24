Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 4,929 shares.The stock last traded at $12.41 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.